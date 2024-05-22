Morgan Stanley Upgrades Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) to Equal Weight

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Suzano Stock Down 6.0 %

SUZ stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Suzano has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Suzano will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

