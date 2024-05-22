NDVR Inc. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,597,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,695,364. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $573.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.