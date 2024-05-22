NDVR Inc. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,597,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,695,364. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $573.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

