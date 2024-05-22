Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.50. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVRO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

NYSE NVRO opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Nevro has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $365.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 431,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19,354.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 898,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 341,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

