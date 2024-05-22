New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Trading Down 4.6%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $13.35. 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
New Providence Acquisition Trading Down 4.6 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.
About New Providence Acquisition
New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Providence Acquisition
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.