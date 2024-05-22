Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Newmont were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,203,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

Newmont Trading Down 0.9 %

NEM opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

