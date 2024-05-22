NexGen Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 41,355 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 251% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,775 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXE. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -805.19 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

