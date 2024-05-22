Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) and AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Critical Survey

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) and AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Nicholas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of AEON Financial Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Nicholas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nicholas Financial and AEON Financial Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial -134.48% -50.06% -42.27% AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial $44.34 million 1.89 -$34.12 million ($5.01) -1.32 AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A $143.79 0.06

This table compares Nicholas Financial and AEON Financial Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AEON Financial Service has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nicholas Financial. Nicholas Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEON Financial Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nicholas Financial and AEON Financial Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A AEON Financial Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AEON Financial Service beats Nicholas Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicholas Financial

(Get Free Report)

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About AEON Financial Service

(Get Free Report)

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area segments. It is involved in banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities. In addition, the company engages in the management, collection, and purchase of specified monetary claims, and backup servicing businesses. AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.