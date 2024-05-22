Noah (NOAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Noah Stock Performance

Noah stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $984.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

