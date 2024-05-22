Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 778,024 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 778,024 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,329,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.90% of ANSYS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,027.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $326.79 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.45 and its 200 day moving average is $326.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

