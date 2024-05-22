Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,416,334 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $266,538,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.71% of Las Vegas Sands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

