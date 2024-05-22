Norges Bank Buys Shares of 761,516 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 761,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,143,000. Norges Bank owned 1.31% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $342.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.73. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

