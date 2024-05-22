Norges Bank Invests $233.97 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,360,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,966,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of ResMed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,395,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ResMed

ResMed Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $218.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $229.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.