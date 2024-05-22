Norges Bank Invests $278.73 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,326,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,727,000. Norges Bank owned 1.55% of Entegris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 34.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $835,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Entegris by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

View Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.