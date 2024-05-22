Norges Bank Invests $282.10 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.68% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.