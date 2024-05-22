Norges Bank Invests $305.54 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,587,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,543,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 160.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 45,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $209.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

