Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,509,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.90% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,279,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,869,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 4.9 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,374.80 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $745.45 and a 52-week high of $1,451.78. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,236.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,200.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,561,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

