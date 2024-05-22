Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,244,564 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,528,000. Norges Bank owned 0.94% of Vulcan Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,432,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $262.13 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.34.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,917 shares of company stock worth $5,402,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

