Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,054,335 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,054,335 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,054,000. Norges Bank owned 0.77% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,772 shares of company stock worth $4,193,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

