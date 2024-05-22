Norges Bank Takes $273.24 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,550,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,239,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of CGI as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 130.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CGI Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.54. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIB
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.