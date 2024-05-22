Norges Bank Takes $273.24 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,550,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,239,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of CGI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 130.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.54. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of research firms have commented on GIB. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

