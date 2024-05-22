Norges Bank Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,235,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,143,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.31% of Veralto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

