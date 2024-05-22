Norges Bank Takes Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,942,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,283,000. Norges Bank owned 7.91% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,136,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,530 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.