Norges Bank Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,247,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,782,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.21% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after buying an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,072,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 605,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,529,000 after buying an additional 404,530 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 424,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after buying an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $253.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

