North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,153.70

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,153.70 ($52.79) and last traded at GBX 4,153.70 ($52.79), with a volume of 5974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,000 ($50.84).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,766.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,773.52. The firm has a market cap of £561.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,000.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Get North Atlantic Smaller Cos alerts:

Insider Transactions at North Atlantic Smaller Cos

In related news, insider Julian Fagge purchased 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,800 ($48.30) per share, with a total value of £19,874 ($25,259.28). Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.