Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,489 shares of company stock worth $3,818,031 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

