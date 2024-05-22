NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.87). The firm had revenue of C$123.99 million during the quarter.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

