NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.