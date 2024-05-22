Nutanix (NTNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Nutanix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTNX opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -203.81 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

