NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 2.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $952.00 and last traded at $947.38. Approximately 11,875,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 49,471,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $924.79.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 11,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $885.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $694.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

