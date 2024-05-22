Okta (OKTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.