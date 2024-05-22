OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,428 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of OneMain worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,727,000 after buying an additional 78,106 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in OneMain by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,738,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,363,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OneMain by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 663,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,649,000 after purchasing an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.