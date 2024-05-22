OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONEW. Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $402.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

