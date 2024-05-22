Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Down 2.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.30 and last traded at $61.30. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62.
About Ørsted A/S
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
