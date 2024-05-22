Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,685.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,685.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock worth $290,359. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

