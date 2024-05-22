PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $15.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after buying an additional 64,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $4,896,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.