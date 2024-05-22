Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HY shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

