Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,861.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,595,000 after buying an additional 769,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 81.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,021,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,353,000 after buying an additional 460,068 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $27,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,495,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.30.

BRO stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

