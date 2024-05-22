Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 452.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after purchasing an additional 917,330 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.