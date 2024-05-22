Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,664,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,873,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,456,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,128,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,876 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

