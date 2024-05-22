Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 63,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

