Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 10th

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.
Paycom Software has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.
Paycom Software Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.05. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software
Insider Activity at Paycom Software
In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.