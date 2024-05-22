Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $179.58 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

