Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by Citigroup from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.7 %

PPL opened at C$50.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.66.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 88.75%.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In related news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

