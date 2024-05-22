Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPL. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$50.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$50.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.66.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 88.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

