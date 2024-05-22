PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $14.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several research firms have commented on PMT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PMT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

