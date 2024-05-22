Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.020–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 5.0 %

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WOOF

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.