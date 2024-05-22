Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.020–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 5.0 %
Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.27.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on WOOF
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petco Health and Wellness
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.