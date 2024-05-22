PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.15% of PHINIA worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $142,304,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,187,000 after acquiring an additional 865,016 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $56,398,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $53,654,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 768,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Price Performance

PHIN opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

