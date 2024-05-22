Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $221.0 million-$229.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.0 million.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. Photronics has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLAB

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.