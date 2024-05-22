Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

