Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after buying an additional 872,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,547 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.26.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,405 shares of company stock worth $5,855,142 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

