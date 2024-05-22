Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $216.50 and last traded at $215.50. Approximately 49,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 99,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,510 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,209,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

